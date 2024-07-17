Ryan Seacrest shares BTS of first day at ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Ryan Seacrest NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Ryan Seacrest attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ryan Seacrest has officially taken the wheel for a spin.

The new host of “Wheel of Fortune” has shared a behind-the-scenes video of his first day as host, taking over for Pat Sajak, ABC News reported.

The video was recorded earlier this year, but Seacrest just shared the video this week on Instagram, captioning the video “I’m still spinning with excitement!”

He also took a tour of the studio, showing off some of the Emmy awards and other memorabilia from the show.

Sajak had given his successor some tips before handing over the show, telling Seacrest “I think what you’re going to enjoy most is meeting the players and getting to know the audience at home” and “And you’re never gonna find a better co-host,” speaking of Vanna White who will remain on the decades-long game show.

Sajak was on “Wheel of Fortune: for 41 seasons, Entertainment Weekly reported. He didn’t stay retired for long, however. Last week, ABC announced that he will return for the fifth season of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” which will air in October.

Seacrest’s shows will start airing this fall as part of the 42nd season of “Wheel,” ABC News reported.





