Ringo Starr takes a spill during New Mexico concert

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This was not the way Ringo Starr wanted to hit the stage for an encore.

The Beatles’ former drummer took a tumble as he returned to the stage during a concert Wednesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Starr, 83, was performing with his “All-Starr Band” at the Rio Rancho Events Center and was returning to sing John Lennon’s anthem “Give Peace A Chance” during an encore when he fell as he ran up a flight of stairs, according to the newspaper.

Ringo Starr Falls Onstage During New Mexico Concertpic.twitter.com/LidiVGJvnV — Examiners Club. (@examinersclub) September 21, 2023

As an experienced drummer, Starr did not miss a beat. He bounced back to his feet and joked to the audience, “I fell over just to tell you that,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

Starr did not appear to be hurt by the fall, briefly harmonizing on the tune before exiting the stage again, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The All-Starr Band played for more than two hours on Wednesday night.

arr sang a little and then left the stage before the song ended. Prior to the encore, he and his band played for about two hours. The rest of the show reportedly went off without a hitch, as Starr performed his own music as well as a few songs from the Beatles, including “A Little Help From My Friends.”..

