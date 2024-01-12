Reports: ‘Top Gun 3’ in development

Tom Cruise YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - MAY 24: Actor Tom Cruise attends the red carpet for the Japan Premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" at Osanbashi Yokohama on May 24, 2022 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) (Ken Ishii/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

Following the success of “Top Gun: Maverick,” another sequel is reportedly in the works.

>> Read more trending news

Paramount has reportedly tapped the co-writer Ehren Kruger of “Top Gun: Maverick” to write a script for a sequel, an insider told Variety. Paramount is hoping that the director of “Top Gun: Maverick,” Joseph Kosinski will also be on board along with Miles Teller and Glen Powell. And of course, Tom Cruise.

Script discussions began late last year but it could take some time to get a sign-off on the final script, Variety reported. No deals are in place yet, CNN reported.

Variety reached out to a spokesperson for Paramount but they declined to comment. CNN reached out to Cruise’s representatives for comment but did not hear back.

News regarding another “Top Gun” sequel was reported first by Puck, according to CNN.

The news comes after Cruise reportedly announced that he had signed a non-exclusive deal with Warner Bros. to develop original movies and franchises, according to Variety. This deal would still give Cruise the ability to work with Paramount and Universal.

“Top Gun: Maverick” was the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career with $1.49 billion, Deadline reported. It also won an Oscar for Best Sound. It was also nominated for six Academy Awards which included Best Picture.

Cruise is currently shooting “Mission: Impossible 8,” according to Deadline.

©2024 Cox Media Group