AT&T, experiencing nationwide cellular outage; T-Mobile, Verizon customers also reporting outages

A cellular outage Thursday morning in the United States is being reported by AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and other network users, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, CNBC is reporting.

Downdetector is reporting that most of the reported problems are in Los Angeles, Dallas, San Diego, Houston, San Antonio, Honolulu, Chicago, San Francisco and Atlanta.

More than 31,900 AT&T wireless customers reported outages at around 4:30 a.m. ET, according to data from Downdetector. ABC News reported that AT&T suffered a major outage that started just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Verizon and T-Mobile wireless customers in the U.S. reported more than 800 service outages on the platform, according to Reuters.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors.

According to Erie County 911, First Net, a network that connects first responders, is being affected by the outage.

WSB is reporting that Atlanta police officers had difficulties communicating with city phones; however, they believe that during the incident, the Atlanta E-911 center was fully operational.

Check back for more on this developing story.





