Rep. George Santos charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, prosecutors say

George Santos: A superseding indictment was filed against the New York congressman on Tuesday. ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — A new indictment filed Tuesday accuses U.S. Rep. George Santos of stealing donor identifications and making unauthorized charges to their credit cards, federal prosecutors said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, a 23-count superseding indictment was filed against Santos, R-N.Y., who represents the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

The indictment replaces a previous one filed earlier that alleged Santos embezzled money from his campaign and lied to Congress about his wealth, according to The Associated Press.

According to Tuesday’s indictment, Santos was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the U.S., two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission, two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC, two counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of access device fraud.

Prosecutors alleged that Santos charged more than $44,000 to his campaign using cards belonging to contributors without their knowledge.