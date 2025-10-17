Remembering Ace Frehley: KISS, others honor iconic guitarist

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Inductee Ace Frehley of KISS speaks onstage at the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City. He died on Oct. 16 at the age of 74.(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Part of the KISS legacy is gone. Founding member and guitarist Ace Frehley died Oct. 16 at the age of 74.

The music world is mourning Frehley’s passing, some calling him “My first guitar hero."

His bandmates, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, released a statement, which read, He is and will always be a part of Kiss’s legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world,” Variety reported.

His death came days after Simmons was involved in a car accident after having a medical emergency while behind the wheel.

Stanley also posted a photo and a tribute post on X.

I remember 1974 being in my room at the Hyatt on Sunset in LA and I heard someone playing deep and fiery guitar in the room next door. I thought “Boy, I wish THAT guy was in the band!” I looked over the balcony… He was. It was Ace. This is my favorite photo of us… pic.twitter.com/3ojMXqVkQr — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 17, 2025

Drummer Peter Criss simply wrote, “I’m shocked!!! My friend... I love you!”

Simmons wrote, “Our hearts are broken.” He noted that “Ace didn’t live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Ctr Honors event in Dec.”

Our hearts are broken. Ace has passed on. No one can touch Ace’s legacy. I know he loved the fans. He told me many times. Sadder still, Ace didn’t live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Ctr Honors event in Dec. Ace was the eternal rock soldier. Long may his legacy live on! — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 16, 2025

Frehley’s family said he died in Morristown, New Jersey, after a recent fall.

He was the “Spaceman ” or “Space Ace” and played guitars that were filled with pyrotechnics during his two periods he was with the legendary band - 1973 to 1982 and 1996 to 2002 - The New York Times reported.

During his time with KISS, the band released 11 albums that went gold or platinum in the U.S. and he performed on such hits as “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made For Loving You” and “Christine Sixteen.”

He also had a solo career which he spoke about during an interview two years ago with the website Antihero. “Out of the four founding members of Kiss, I definitely have been the most successful solo artist,” he said. The reason was his single “New York Groove,” which is played after every New York Mets victory at Citi Field.

Frehley was born Paul Daniel Frehley in the Bronx in 1951 and was inspired to pick up the guitar at the age of 13 because of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. An ad in The Village Voice that read, “Lead guitarist wanted with flash and ability.” He auditioned and got the job in what would become KISS.

It wasn’t just his bandmates who marked Frehley’s death.

Mike McCready from Pearl Jam wrote on X that he was introduced to the band thanks to a lunchbox from a friend.

McCready’s former bandmate Rick Friel brought “a KISS lunchbox to tell me about Ace…just changed my life. I got a guitar in 1978 to join Rick‘s band Warrior which turned into Shadow. We covered ‘C’mon and Love Me’.

“All my friends have spent untold hours talking about KISS and buying KISS stuff. Ace was a hero of mine and also I would consider a friend. I studied his solos endlessly over the years…"

Ace Frehley, Eddie, Me in awe…

📸: Danny Clinch



I heard about Ace Frehley‘s passing from Rick Friel who I played with in a band called Shadow. Rick was also the first guy on the bus in 1977 with a KISS lunchbox to tell me about Ace…just changed my life. I got a guitar in 1978… pic.twitter.com/0oULzn0A5H — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) October 16, 2025

Tool’s Maynard James Keenan shared a photo of himself on Instagram from when he was a child, edited with Frehley’s Starman stage makeup.

Tom Morello called Frehley, “My first guitar hero.”

The Kennedy Center said that it “will be paying tribute to this ‘rock soldier’” during the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in December.

The Kennedy Center is saddened to hear of the passing of one of this year’s Kennedy Center Honorees, Ace Frehley of the band KISS.



We send our deepest condolences to his friends, his family, and millions of fans worldwide.



We will be paying tribute to this "rock soldier", his… pic.twitter.com/7wkAHIufDE — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) October 16, 2025

Read more tributes below:

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Ace Frehley. Thank you for the decades of music inspiring generations with your electrifying guitar work and unforgettable stage presence. Your sound helped define rock ’n’ roll. Our thoughts are with Ace’s family,… pic.twitter.com/tRQTGNVCUl — Gibson (@gibsonguitar) October 16, 2025

The news of Ace’s passing is devastating to the world of rock. It has deeply affected me as well. He was one of a kind,... Posted by Bruce Kulick on Thursday, October 16, 2025

RIP Ace Frehley. Just as KISS has been underrated as a band all these years, so was Ace underrated as a guitar player. The original band had that magical undefinable chemistry that all great bands have, and his writing also contributed to their success. Our love and condolences… — 🇺🇸🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) October 17, 2025

Frehley leaves behind his wife, daughter, brother and sister, The New York Times reported.

0 of 20 Ace Frehley 1974: Guitarist Ace Frehley of the rock band Kiss performs at the Long Beach Auditorium on May 31, 1974 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Ace Frehley 1974: Guitarist Ace Frehley of the rock and roll band Kiss performs onstage at the Civic Auditorium on May 31, 1974 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Ace Frehley 1974: Guitarist Ace Frehley of Kiss prepares to perform at Alex Cooley's Electric Ballroom on July 18, 1974 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage) (Tom Hill/WireImage) Ace Frehley 1976: Guitarist Ace Frehley performing with American rock group Kiss, Cleveland, Ohio, 1976. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images) (Fin Costello/Redferns) Ace Frehley 1978: Guitarist Ace Frehley performs with Kiss at the Providence Civic Center in Providence, RI on Feb. 2, 1978. (Photo by Janet Knott/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images) Ace Frehley 1979: Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Ace Frehley of the rock and roll band 'Kiss' pose for a portrait session backstage on July 24, 1979 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Ace Frehley 1980 Ace Frehley, guitarist for the rock group KISS, is shown in stage makeup and costume. Undated. (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) (Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) Ace Frehley 1987: Ace Frehley of Frehley's Comet, studio portrait in New York City on January 16, 1987. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns) (Ebet Roberts/Redferns) Ace Frehley 1990: Photo of Ace FREHLEY (Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns) (Robert Knight Archive/Redferns) Ace Frehley 2002: Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley plays during the Lane Bryant Lingerie Fashion Show February 5, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Getty Image) (George De Sota/Getty Images) Ace Frehley 2006: Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley participates in the VH1 Classic Rock 'n' Roll Celebrity Poker Tournament at the Flamingo Las Vegas November 2, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ace Frehley 2014: Inductee Ace Frehley of KISS attends the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Ace Frehley 2014: Inductee Ace Frehley of KISS speaks onstage at the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Ace Frehley 2014: Ace Frehley sits in with The Roots during a taping of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at Rockefeller Center on August 12, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon") (Theo Wargo/NBC) Ace Frehley 2014: Ace Frehley, holding a 12-string Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar, attends the Ace Frehley listening party for the upcoming new album "Space Invader" at Gibson Guitar Studios on August 13, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images for Ace Frehley) (Michael N. Todaro) Ace Frehley 2016: Recording artist Ace Frehley (L) and guitarist Richie Scarlet perform at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The LINQ Promenade on March 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ace Frehley 2017: Ace Frehley preforms at The Children Matter Benefit Concert Featuring Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, Don Felder And Cheap Trick on September 2, 2017 at CHS Field Stadium in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images for The Children Matter) (Hannah Foslien)

0 of 21 Through the years FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of the rock and roll band Kiss pose for a portrait for the cover of their self-entitled first album "Kiss" which was released on February 18, 1974. (Photo by Ginny Winn/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Ginny Winn/Getty Images) Through the years "The Demon" Gene Simmons of KISS shows his softer side as he greets a young fan backstage at Alex Cooley's Electric Ballroom in Atlanta, Georgia. Circa September 1974. ((Photo by Herb Kossover/Getty Images) (amy kossover/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1975: Ace Frehley, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, and Gene Simmons of the rock and roll band Kiss pose for a portrait session in January 1975 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Through the years CIRCA 1975: Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley of the rock and roll band 'Kiss' pose for a portrait in circa 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Through the years Bassist Gene Simmons of American heavy metal group Kiss adds fire-eating to the group's performance at the Calderone Theater, New York, 24th August 1975. (Photo by Redferns/Getty Images) (Fin Costello/Redferns) Through the years CADILLAC, MICHIGAN - 9th OCTOBER: Amercan rock band Kiss pose with Cadillac High School football team members during the 'Day in the Life of a Town' in Cadillac, Michigan on 9th October 1975. Left to right: Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) (Fin Costello/Redferns) Through the years NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Gene Simmons of the band KISS attends the ringing of the opening bell at the NYSE on November 19, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - JANUARY 25: Musicians Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Tommy Thayer, and Paul Stanley of KISS ring the NYSE closing bell at New York Stock Exchange on January 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 12: Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss perform at Wembley Arena on May 12, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images) (Jo Hale/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Bassist Gene Simmons of the band "Kiss" (R) and his son Nick Simmons arrive at the launch of Activision's 'Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock with Soundgarden' at Paramount Studios on September 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images) (Angela Weiss/Getty Images) Through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 15: (L-R) Kiss singer/guitarist Paul Stanley, guitarist Tommy Thayer, singer/bassist Gene Simmons and drummer Eric Singer arrive at the grand opening of the KISS by Monster Mini Golf amusement attraction on March 15, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer of Kiss attend the book launch of 'Kiss Monster' at Dover St Arts Club on July 3, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images) (Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Gene Simmons of US rock group Kiss performs live on stage, for a one-off Independence Day show as a fundraiser for the Help for Heroes charity, at The Kentish Town Forum on July 4, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images) (Jim Dyson/Getty Images) Through the years PERTH, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Paul Stanley of KISS, perform during their opening show for the Australian leg of their 40th anniversary world tour at Perth Arena on October 3, 2015 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) (Paul Kane/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: (L-R) Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Eric Singer of KISS attend the 2021 Tribeca Festival screening of "Biography: KISStory" at The Battery on June 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: (L-R) Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS visit SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on March 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Through the years MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Gene Simmons of Kiss performs during the 2023 AFL Grand Final match between Collingwood Magpies and Brisbane Lions at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on September 30, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images) (Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: (L-R) Eric Singer, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS pose as they light the Empire State Building in celebration of the band's final show at The Empire State Building on November 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Re)

© 2025 Cox Media Group