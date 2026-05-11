Regal announces 2026 slate of $1 movies

FILE PHOTO: Regal is once again showing discounted movies this summer.

The school year is winding down and once the kids are home, you may be looking for economical things to do.

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Regal is once again coming to the rescue with its $1 slate of summer movies.

The theater chain said the Summer Movie Express will start on June 1 and run through Aug. 13 at more than 380 theaters nationwide.

Each week, two PG-rated films will be shown at 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

The company said it started the summer movie deal in 1991 and that a portion of the ticket sales will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Here’s the list of films for 2026:

Week 1: “Sing” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

Week 2: “Kung Fu Panda 4″ and “David”

Week 3: “KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along” and “The Wild Robot”

Week 4: “The Bad Guys 2″ and “The Garfield Movie”

Week 5: “A Minecraft Movie” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2″

Week 6: “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Sonic the Hedgehog”

Week 7: TBD and “Scoob!”

Week 8: “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” and “Animal Farm”

Week 9: “Paddington in Peru” and “Dog Man”

Week 10: “Charlie the Wonderdog” and “Despicable Me 4″

Week 11: “The Sandlot” and “Muppets: Treasure Island.”

There are also two discounted snack items with the purchase of the summer movie ticket: $3.00 off either Dippin’ Dots or a Snack Pack.

For more information, click here.

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