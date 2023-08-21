Recall alert: Zipadee Kids recalls beds due to entrapment, strangulation hazards

Recall alert Beds sold by Zipadee Kids have been recalled. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 7,450 children’s beds.

The Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds have spindles that are spaced too far apart which can lead to a child becoming entrapped, posing a strangulation and even a death hazard, the CPSC reported.

The beds will allow a child’s torso to pass through, but not their heads.

The Zipadee Montessori beds were sold in twin, full and queen sizes and shipped between Feb. 26, 2018, and Oct. 22, 2021.

The Zipadee toddler-sized Montessori beds were manufactured between May to September 2018.

The beds were made of natural wood that can be used on the floor and raised or converted as a child gets older.

The CPSC said the beds should be disposed of and not resold or donated. It is a violation of federal law to sell or distribute recalled products.

There is no remedy to fix the issue, the CPSC reported.

The beds were sold online on Zipadeekids.com and on the company’s Etsy shop from February 2018 through September 2021, retailing for between $260 and $900.

