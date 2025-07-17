Recall alert: Tractor Supply recalls loading ramps

Tractor Supply has recalled 18,000 aluminum ramps because they cannot support the amount of weight listed on the ramps.

The ramps can bend or break when they’re being used.

The recall affects the following ramps:

Traveller 3,000 lb. 12″x 90″ aluminum sheet arched ramp

Traveller 1,800 lb. 77″ straight ramp

Traveller 1,500 lb. 12″x84″ aluminum sheet arched ramp

They are typically used to load riding lawn mowers, ATVs and golf carts into a trailer or pickup truck, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The ramps were sold at Tractor Supply Company stores and online from October 2024 to July 2025 for between $180 and $220.

If you have the recalled ramps, you should not use them and return them to a Tractor Supply store or call the company for instructions on how to get a full refund. You will need to write “Recalled” in permanent paint on the ramp and take a photo, send it to the company by email.

For more information, contact Tractor Supply Company at 877-718-6750 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT, Monday through Saturday or 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT on Sunday. You can also visit the company’s website.

