Recall alert: Quaker Oats recalled some granola bars, cereals over possible salmonella contamination

Quaker Oats recalled some granola bars, cereals over possible salmonella contamination The United States Food and Drug Administration and the Quaker Oats Company on Friday announced the recall of multiple granola bars and cereal items due to possible salmonella contamination. (Quaker Oats Company/Quaker Oats Company)

The United States Food and Drug Administration and the Quaker Oats Company on Friday announced the recall of multiple granola bars and cereal items due to possible salmonella contamination.

The products affected by the recall were sold in all 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan, the FDA said.

The products affected by the recall include a variety of granola oat cereals and Quaker Chewy Bars. Some of the recalled items are included in PepsiCo’s snack mixes, The Associated Press.

To find a full list of the recalled items, you can find them on the FDA’s website.

Quaker says they have not received any confirmed reports of illness related to the products involved in the recall.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea vomiting and stomach pains, the FDA said, according to the AP. In rare cases, salmonella can be deadly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 1.35 million cases of salmonella infection happen in the United States each year leading to around 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths, according to the AP.

The FDA recommends that you check your pantries to see if any of the recalled items are in there. If they are, you are encouraged to throw them out. You can also contact Quaker Consumer Relations Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST at 1-800-492-9322 or by visiting the recall website for information about product reimbursement or additional information.

