Recall alert: Nearly 3.4 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles recalled due to fire risk The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announce the recall of 1,642,551 Hyundai vehicles and 1,730,192 Kia vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of 1.6 million Hyundai vehicles and 1.7 million Kias.

The recall was issued for 1,642,551 Hyundais and 1,730,192 Kias because of anti-lock brake control modules that can possibly leak fluid, leading to an electrical short, according to the NHTSA. The electrical short can lead to an engine compartment fire while the vehicles are parked or being driven.

The recall covers a variety of cars and SUVs from the model years 2010 through 2019, according to The Associated Press.

The recall affects Hyundai vehicles including: 2011-2015 Elantras, Genesis Coupes, Sonata Hybrids, 2012-2015 Accents, Azeras, Velosters, 2013-2015 Elantra Coupes, Santa Fes, 2014-2015 Equuses, 2010-2012 Veracruzes, 2010-2013 Tucsons, 2015 Tucson Fuel Cells and 2013 Santa Fe Sport vehicles, the NHTSA said.

The recall affects Kia vehicles including: 2010-2019 Borregos, 2014-2016 Cadenzas, 2010-2013 Fortes, Forte Koups, Sportages, 2015-2018 K900s, 2011-2015 Optimas, 2011-2013 Optima Hybrids, Souls, 2012-2017 Rios, 2011-2014 Sorentos and 2010-2011 Rondo vehicles, according to NHTSA.

Hyundai and Kia are advising owners of the recalled vehicles to park them outside and away from any structures until they can be repaired. Repairs include a replacement of the anti-lock brake fuse at no cost, the AP reported.

Hyundai said in a statement obtained by the AP that the recall is to “ensure the safety of its customers.” The automaker reported 21 fires and 22 “thermal incidents” which included smoke, burning and melting of parts.

Kia reported about 10 fires and other incidents with melting parts, the AP reported.

Owners of the recalled Hyundai vehicles should expect to get a letter in the mail after Nov. 23. You can also call Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9640. The carmaker’s recall number is 251.

Owners of the recalled Kia vehicles should expect to get a letter in the mail after Nov. 14. You can also call Kia’s customer service at 1-800-333-4542. The carmaker’s recall number is SC284.

If you own any of the recalled vehicles or have questions, you are asked to contact National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or TTY 1-800-424-9153. You can also visit the agency’s website at www.nhtsa.gov.

