Recall alert: Mold contamination prompts sunscreen foundation recall

Suntegrity recall Suntegrity Skincare began voluntarily recalling some lots of its Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation in several shades on Friday, May 24, 2024, after determining some tubes were contaminated with mold. (Suntegrity Skincare)

Las Vegas skincare company Suntegrity Skincare is recalling several lots of its sunscreen foundation after finding some tubes contaminated with mold.

The company is recalling nine lots of its Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation in multiple shades. The tubes were sold through the company’s website, SuntegritySkincare.com, on Amazon and through other retailers nationwide in 2-ounce orange tubes, according to the FDA.

The following lot numbers are under recall, company officials said:

Lot No. 115BU, with expiry date 6/25, in buff

Lot No. 117BU, with expiry date 10/25, in buff

Lot No. 107IV, with expiry date 4/25, in ivory

Lot No. 107NU, with expiry date 6/25, in nude

Lot No. 109NU, with expiry date 10/25, in nude

Lot No. 113SA, with expiry date 6/25, in sand

Lot No. 114SA, with expiry date 10/25, in sand

Lot No. 106BR, with expiry date 4/25, in bronze

Lot No. 101MO, with expiry date 5/25, in mocha

The numbers can be found on the back side of the tubes at the top crimp line where they are sealed.

Suntegrity said it determined that some of the tubes in lot No. 115BU were contaminated with a common mold, Aspergillus sydowii, after a customer reached out about a “strong odor” in the product. It said that the mold developed after initial testing and that no other lots have been found to have been contaminated.

Still, the company said, “Out of an abundance of caution, we elected to voluntarily recall other Lots to ensure that our customers are kept safe” as it investigates.

“If you have been using Impeccable Skin and the product did not have an unusual odor, the product is not likely to have had an issue at the time of use because ALL of the batches passed microbiological testing when they were initially released for sale,” according to Suntegrity. “We recently tested tubes from various batches of Impeccable Skin (with and without an off-odor) and the issue seems to be present only when there is a strong odor.”

The sunscreen foundations being recalled were made between September 2023 and March 2024. Officials urged people who have the products to stop using them immediately.

“A topical product that is found to be contaminated with Aspergillus Sydowii could potentially cause an allergic skin reaction which generally clears after cleansing the skin and discontinuing use of the product,” according to Suntegrity.

“It could also cause a primary fungal skin infection if used an open wounds or sunburned skin. If the Product is introduced directly into the eye, an eye infection may occur. A primary skin infection due to Aspergillus species in an immunocompromised individual should be treated medically.”

Officials noted that no adverse events have been reported in connection with the foundations.

If you bought the sunscreen foundation through the company’s website or through Amazon, officials said you can email Suntegrity at ImpeccableSkinRecall@SuntegritySkincare.com to begin the process to get a refund, store credit or an exchange. The company asked consumers to send their order numbers, product lot numbers and names by email and said that they will subsequently need to show proof that they disposed of the tubes.

If you bought the product from a retailer, officials said you can contact Suntegrity at ImpeccableSkinRecall@SuntegritySkincare.com to get an exchange including a free gift. If you would prefer store credit, Suntegrity said you can contact the retailer. Proof that the product has been disposed of will also be required.

