Recall alert: Kettle Cuisine issues allergy alert for undeclared shrimp in minestrone soup

Kettle Cuisine is recalling 24-ounce cups of Whole Foods Market Kitchen Minestrone Soup because of potential undeclared shrimp allergens, federal officials said Thursday.

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According to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Lynn, Massachusetts-based company said that the undeclared shrimp could affect people who have allergies to shellfish.

The recalled retail cups of soup were distributed in 17 states and the District of Columbia. The states include Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, the FDA said.

Kettle Cuisine Issues Allergy Alert For Undeclared Shrimp In Whole Foods Market Kitchen Minestrone Soup https://t.co/2fJ7ps2BxH pic.twitter.com/WahFPCv57I — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) May 21, 2026

The product was also available at Whole Foods Markets and through online sales, the FDA said.

The recalled product is packaged in a 24-ounce, clear plastic cup marked with a Lot Code: 1762181 and a “Use By” date of 05/27/26 on the top rim of the cup. There is also a UPC identifier of 099482502065 on the back label, the FDA said.

No illnesses have been reported, the agency said.

The recall occurred after it was discovered in a store that a single cup of soup was found to contain the incorrect product and that the soup in the cup contained shrimp, the FDA said. No other soups or use-by codes are affected in this recall.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, the FDA said.

Customers with questions can contact the company at 617-409-1100 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

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