Recall alert: Honda recalls 300,000 cars, SUVs over missing seat belt component

Honda is recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs because they may be missing a piece in the front seat belt pretensioners, the company said.

>> Read more trending news

The recall was issued for more than 300,000 Accord and HR-V 2023-2024 models when it was discovered that front seat belt pretensioners were installed without a rivet during assembly, according to the recall notices from Honda and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A seat belt pretensioner that is missing a rivet may not properly restrain the occupant, the NHTSA wrote.

While more than 300,000 vehicles are being recalled, Honda said it estimates that no more than 1% of those cars actually have the defect.

Owners of the cars being recalled can take their vehicles to the dealer to see if they are missing the part. If so, it will be replaced at no charge. Honda says it will directly notify the owners by mail starting Jan. 8.

©2023 Cox Media Group