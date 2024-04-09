Recall alert: Hand sanitizer, aloe recalled amid warnings they could cause coma, blindness

Hand sanitizer recalled Several lots of hand sanitizer and aloe gel are being recalled because they contain methanol, which can put cause serious health issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall affects 40 lots of Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 80% and Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel.

The products contain “alcohol denatured with methanol,” according to the FDA.

The agency warns in a recall notice that “substantial methanol exposure” can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, as well as permanent damage to the central nervous system or death.

Customers are being told to stop using the products and to discard them.

The hand sanitizer comes in dark green plastic bottles, while the gel comes in clear bottles.

According to the packaging, the Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel is used for temporary relief of pain and itching associated with minor burns, sunburn, insect bites or minor skin irritations. It is packaged in two sizes: 2.2 fl oz plastic bottles and 8.5 fl oz plastic bottles.

Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. says it has received no reports of adverse events related to use of the products, according to the FDA notice.

The affected products were sold between May 1, 2021, and Oct. 7, 2023, in the United States online through Aruba Aloe Balm N.V.’s website.

