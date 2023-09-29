Recall alert: Cantaloupe sold in 19 states recalled over possible salmonella contamination

Cantaloupe recalled FILE PHOTO: Whole cantaloupes sold in 19 states and Washington, D.C., have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced. (bergamont/Getty Images)

Whole cantaloupes sold in 19 states and Washington, D.C., have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

Eagle Produce, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is voluntarily recalling 6,456 cases of whole cantaloupe after the fruits were tested by the FDA, the agency said in a news release.

The recalled cantaloupes were distributed between Sept. 5 and Sept. 16 in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington D.C., the FDA said.

The products subject to the recall include Kandy Produce whole cantaloupes with the UPC number code 4050 and lot codes 797901,797900 and 804918.

The FDA is urging customers who have purchased the cantaloupe not to eat them and to dispose of them.

Consumers may contact Eagle Produce LLC for further information at 1-800-627-8674 Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

