Recall alert: 9K pounds of meatballs sold at Aldi recalled due to potential metal contamination

The USDA's FSIS announced the recall of more than 9,400 pounds of meatballs.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of more than 9.400 pounds of meatballs because they may be contaminated with metal.

The recall involves the 32-oz. bags of Bremer Family Size Italian Style Meatballs with a best by date of 10/30/26.

The agency said the meatballs were made on July 30, 2025, and have an establishment number EST. 4286B inside the USDA mark of inspection. They have timestamps 17:08 to 18:20 printed on the label.

The meatballs were sold to Aldi stores nationwide.

While the FSIS was alerted to the metal fragments in the meatballs by a consumer, there have been no reports of injuries.

If you have the recalled meatballs, you should either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Call Rosina Food Products at 888-767-4621 or email the company for more information.

©2026 Cox Media Group