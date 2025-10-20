Recall alert: 91K pounds of breakfast burrito, wraps recalled due to listeria

Wraps and burittos sent to schools nationwide have been recalled due to potential listeria contanimation.

Tens of thousands of pounds of breakfast burritos and wraps sent to schools have been recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that the individually wrapped, ready-to-eat burritos and wraps were produced by M.C.I. Foods and packaged under the brands: The Los Cabos, El Más Fino and Midamar brands.

They were shipped to foodservices institutions across the country and were part of the USDA’s National School Lunch and Breakfast programs.

They were made between Sept. 17 and Oct. 14 and have establishment number EST. 1162A or P-5890A inside the USDA mark of inspection.

In all about 91,585 pounds of burritos and wraps were recalled because of the potential presence of listeria in the scramble eggs.

There have been no reported illnesses connected to the recall, the FSIS said.

Institutions with the recalled food are being told to throw it away.

For more information, call M.C.I. Foods at 888-345-5364.

