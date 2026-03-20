Recall alert: 75K tumblers recalled; battery could be accessible posing a choking hazard

More than 75,000 tumblers have been recalled because they can break, allowing the button battery that powers LED lights in the cup to become accessible, posing a choking and ingestion hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall affects 75,700 BUILT LUUM Tumblers made by Lifetime Brands.

The cups hold 16 or 18 ounces, and have a lid and a straw. They came in several winter and Fourth of July themes.

The battery compartment is on the bottom, where the LED light is found. “Lumm,” the theme and the UPC and item numbers are printed on a label that is on the cup’s bottom or hangtag.

The following items are being recalled:

Festive Forest, 18 oz, item 5323719, UPC 843461115513

Merry Glow, 18 oz, item 5323721, UPC 843461115551

Let It Snow, 18 oz, item 5323722, UPC 843461115520

Winter Bloom, 18 oz, item 5323723, UPC 843461115537

Merry Magic, 18 oz, item 5323724, UPC 843461115544

Jolly Journey, 18 oz, item 5323725, UPC 843461115568

Heart N Stars, 18 oz, item 5331965, UPC 843461121002

USA, 18 oz, item 5331966, UPC 843461121019

Stars, 18 oz, item 5331967, UPC 843461121026

Flag, 18 oz, item 5331968, UPC 843461121033

Windmill, 18 oz, item 5331969, UPC 843461121040

Blue Fireworks, 18 oz, item 5331974, UPC 843461121057

Festive Forest, 16 oz, item 5324497, UPC 843461116374

Merry Glow, 16 oz, item 5324498, UPC 843461116381

Let It Snow, 16 oz, item 5324499, UPC 843461116398

They were sold at Kroger, Hy-Vee, Meijer, Nordstrom Rack and Winn-Dixie nationwide and online at Builtny.com from October 2024 to December 2025 for between $10 and $15.

If you have the recalled tumblers, you should put them where a child cannot reach them and dispose of the battery, then contact Lifetime Brands for a refund, the CPSC said.

You’ll be asked to throw the portion with the LED away and then upload a photo of the item in the trash when filling out the refund form, the CPSC said.

For more information, contact Lifetime Brands by phone at 888-561-2269, email or online.

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