Recall alert: 60K gas boilers recalled for carbon monoxide poisoning hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Administration announced the recall of three types of condensing gas boilers over a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The 60,000 gas boilers were sold under the Prestige Solo, Prestige Excellence and Aerco Esteem brands and were imported by Triangle Tube, the CPSC said.

They were manufactured by Burnsen SA out of Belgium from December 2011 through April 2019 for between $3,400 and $9,700. They would have been installed by independent contractors nationwide.

The following boilers were recalled:

Prestige Solo - PA - manufactured December 2015 - April 2019

PA110, serial numbers span PA044936 to PA147874

PA155, serial numbers span PA045337 to PA147522

PA175, serial numbers span PA044728 to PA148532

PA250, serial numbers span PA044768 to pa149487

PA299, serial numbers span PA045398 to PA146746

PA399, serial numbers span PA045420 to PA148752

PA80, serial numbers span PA044058 to PA139939

Prestige Solo - PT - manufactured December 2011 - December 2015

PT110, serial numbers span PT0000110 to PT0053558

PT110, serial numbers span PTA002845 to PTA037637

PT110LP, serial numbers span PT0000928 to PT0053557

PT110LP, serial numbers span PTA002645 to PTA002764

PT175, serial numbers span PT0002849 to PT0053776

PT175, serial numbers span PTA003087 to PTA037557

PT250, serial numbers span PT0002588 to PT0053319

PT250, serial numbers span PTA003207 to PT037467

PT399, serial numbers span PT0005962 to PT0052417

PT399, serial numbers span PTA003388 to PTA037377

PT399HP, serial numbers span PT0010893 to PT0052394

PT399HP, serial numbers span PTA003496 to PTA097961

PT60, serial numbers span PT0002188 to PT0051954

PT60, serial numbers span PTA002810 to PTA008253

Prestige Excellence - PTE - manufactured December 2011 - December 2015

PTE110LP, serial numbers span PT0001588 to PT0053690

PTE110LP, serial numbers span PTE030446 to PTE030479

PTE110, serial numbers span PT000568 to PT0053624

PTE110, serial numbers span PTA002889 to PTA003086

PTE110, serial number PTE049177

Prestige Excellence - PEA - manufactured December 2015 - April 2019

PEA110, serial numbers span PEA078169 to PEA143958

Aerco Esteem - manufactured December 2011 - December 2015

PT399ES, serial numbers span AE1100 to AE1236

PT399HP, serial numbers span AE1237 to AE1239

If you have the recalled boiler, you should contact Triangle Tube to schedule a free inspection and a free installation of a new ignition system if needed.

While you are waiting for the service call and potential repair, the CPSC said you should have working carbon monoxide alarms on each level of your home and by each sleeping area.

Triangle Tube will provide free carbon monoxide alarms if you do not have one.

Two people died — a woman in 2015 and a man in 2016 — from carbon monoxide from the boilers, the CPSC said.

There have been 25 reports of carbon monoxide leaking from the recalled boilers.

For more information, call Triangle Tube at 877-574-5036 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also contact the company by email or online.

©2025 Cox Media Group