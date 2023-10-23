Recall alert: 54K Tesla Model X recalled because of brake fluid light

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of 54,676 Tesla Model X vehicles due to a warning light for brake fluid. (Mykola Pokhodzhay/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 54,000 Tesla Model X vehicles.

The car’s controller may not detect low brake fluid and won’t illuminate a warning light.

The recall affects some 2021 through 2023 Model Xs, the NHTSA said.

The company sent an over-the-air software update at no cost to owners.

Owners will be alerted to the recall in a letter that is expected to be mailed on Dec. 12, according to the NHTSA. However, owners of the recalled vehicles can call Tesla at 877-798-3752. Tesla’s internal number for the recall is SB-23-00-005.

