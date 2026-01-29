Recall alert: 49K teething toys recalled due to choking hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of tens of thousands of teething toys that pose a choking hazard.

More than 49,400 AiTuiTui Pull String Teething Toys were recalled because the silicone strings are smaller than allowed, and are able to reach the back of the throat. They can get stuck and can cause respiratory distress, choking hazard or death, the CPSC said.

The toys were sold on Amazon from August 2022 to September 2025 for about $10.

If you have the recalled toys, you should stop using it immediately and contact Vanfun for a full refund. You will need to cut the tentacles and throw them away. You will also have to write “DESTROYED” on the off-white main portion of the toy using a permanent marker. You’ll have to provide the company with a photo of the destroyed toy by email.

