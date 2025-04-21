Recall alert: 48K Alfa Romeos, Dodge Hornets recalled

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 48,000 vehicles made by Chrysler.

The NHTSA said some 2023 to 2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornets were recalled because a display module may not show the rearview camera image.

Dealers will either perform a software update or replace the radio if necessary. The work will be done at no cost to the vehicle’s owner.

Owners will get letters in the mail alerting them to the issue after June 4, but can call Chrysler at 800-853-1403. The internal recall numbers are 13C and 38C.

