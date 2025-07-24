Recall alert: 3.6M expandable hoses recalled

More than 3.6 million hoses have been recalled.

Millions of burst-proof hoses have been recalled because they can, in fact, burst.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that 3.6 million HydroTech 5/8 inch expandable burst-proof hoses can burst, “posing an impact hazard and a risk of temporarily impaired hearing.”

The hoses were manufactured on or before Aug. 31, 2024, and were sold in several lengths and colors.

The date code can be found on the end that connects to a spigot, under the rubber washer is removed.

Hoses that have no mark, or have a mark ending in -211, -212, -213, -214, -221, -222, -223, -224, -231, -232, -233, -234, -241, -242 or -243, are part of the recall, the CPSC said.

The following hoses were recalled:

5/8-inch x 25-foot, blue

5/8-inch x 50-foot, green

5/8-inch x 60-foot (part of the auto care kit with tire glides), gray

5/8-inch x 75-foot, orange

5/8-inch x 100-foot, yellow

5/8-inch x 200-foot, red

They were sold at Ace Hardware, Amazon, Do It Best, Home Depot, Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide from January 2021 to April 2025 for between $20 and $136, the CPSC said.

If your hose was recalled, you should not use it and return it to the store, if purchased from Ace Hardware, Do It Best, Home Depot or Walmart for a refund.

If you purchased it from any other retailer, you should cut off the regulator end and contact Winston Products for a refund.

In those cases, you will need to have a photo showing the cut hose, the date code, and the consumer’s initials and date written in permanent marker on the regular, and send that to the company using the online form.

For more information, call Winston Products at 888-412-4296 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or reach out by email or online.

