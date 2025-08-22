Recall alert: 32K pounds of meat products recalled

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of tens of thousands of pounds of meat products.

Sabrositos Hondurenos, LLC, based in Edison, N.J., is recalling approximately 32,000 pounds of meat products due to false USDA inspection marks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The recall involves various meat products, including chorizo, pork chops, and ribs, which were produced without federal inspection and bear false marks of inspection with the establishment number ‘Est. 1785.’ These products were shipped to retail locations and restaurants nationwide, FSIS said.

The following products have been recalled:

Olancho Chorizo Suelto Olanchano Sabrocitos Hondureños, 14-oz. vacuum-sealed homestyle chorizo

Olancho Chuleta Ahumada Olanchana Sabrocitos Hondureños, 14-oz. vacuum-sealed smoked pork chops

Olancho Chorizo Ahumado Olanchano Sabrocitos Hondureños, 14-oz. vacuum-sealed smoked chorizo

Olancho Chorizo Olanchano Criollo Sabrocitos Hondureños, 14-oz. vacuum-sealed homestyle chorizo

Olancho Chorizo Parrillero Sabrocitos Hondureños, 14-oz. vacuum-sealed BBQ spicy chorizo

Olancho Costilla Ahumada Olanchana Sabrocitos Hondureños, 14-oz. vacuum-sealed smoked ribs

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when investigators observed meat products in commerce bearing fake inspection marks. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumer and restaurant refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume them, and restaurants are urged not to serve them.

They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact Sabrositos Hondurenos, LLC, at 908-274-4206.

