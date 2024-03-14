Recall alert: 29K fire alarm sounders, strobe lights recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 29,000 Honeywell System Sensor L-series low-frequency Sounders and Strobe devices.
The fire alarms are typically installed in apartments and commercial buildings.
They can malfunction and not alert people of a fire, the CPSC said.
The recall affects the following model numbers:
- HWL-LF
- HWL-LF-BP10
- HRL-LF
- HRL-LF-BP10
- HGWL-LF-BP10
- P2WL-LF
They all have date codes 3034 or 3035 with the model number, date code and “System Sensor” printed on the device label.
They were sold by Honeywell-authorized installers and fire equipment distributors for about $107.
Owners of the recalled devices should reach out to System Sensor for a free inspection and repair.
For more information, contact the company by phone at 800-736-7672 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email or online.
