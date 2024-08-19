Recall alert: 21K Cadillacs recalled over ABS issue

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Some Cadillac LYRIQ electric SUVs have been recalled due to an ABS issue. (Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 21,400 Cadillacs.

The NHTSA said the anti-lock brake system (ABS) can activate unexpectedly and release pressure in the service brake system of some 2023 and 2024 LYRIQ electric SUVs.

The company will send an over-the-air update to the car to fix the electronic brake control module software, but dealers can also install the update for free.

Owners will get a letter after Sept. 23 concerning the issue or they can call Cadillac directly at 800-458-8006 or EV Concierge at 844-EV-CADILLAC. The internal recall number is N242453471.

©2024 Cox Media Group