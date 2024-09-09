Recall alert: 1.2M Ram 1500s recalled

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: More than 1.2 million Ram 1500 pickups have been recalled. (Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)

Chrysler has recalled more than 1.2 million Ram 1500 trucks because of a software malfunction.

Some 2019 and 2021 through 2024 trucks have an issue with the anti-lock brake system (ABS) control module that could disable the electronic stability control system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Dealers will update the ABS software for free.

Owners will receive letters after Oct. 3 but can contact the auto manufacturer directly at 800-853-1403. The internal recall number is 85B, the NHTSA said.

