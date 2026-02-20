Read the Supreme Court ruling on Trump’s tariffs

(Supreme Court of the United Stat/Fred Schilling, Collection of th)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, which he enacted through the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The justices in a 6-3 ruling said that Trump did not have the authority under the 1997 emergency economic powers law to enact the tariffs, The Washington Post reported.

The act “gives presidents broad powers to impose economic sanctions during national emergencies, but does not specify those powers include imposing tariffs,” Forbes said.

Read the decision here or below:

