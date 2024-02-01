Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews helped saved woman’s life mid-flight to Phoenix

Mark Andrews GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 29: Tight end Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Ravens defeated the Cardinals 31-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens on Thursday said that one of their players heading home to Phoenix, Arizona Monday helped save a woman’s life mid-flight.

>> Read more trending news

Mark Andrews, a tight end for the Ravens was heading back home to Phoenix on a flight with Southwest Monday morning. During the flight, a passenger on the flight had a medical emergency, the Ravens said.

Another passenger on the plane said that the woman was having a hard time breathing and her pulse was weak, the team said.

A man named Andrew Springs on X, formerly known as Twitter shared the story of what Andrews did, NBC Sports reported. The Ravens confirmed the story with a statement from Andrews.

A woman on my @southwest flight from Baltimore to Phoenix this morning had a mid-flight medical emergency. The doctor and nurse attending to her couldn’t find a strong pulse, her blood pressure was extremely low, and required oxygen to breathe. It was genuinely scary. (1/3) — Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings) February 1, 2024

“The doctor and nurse attending to her couldn’t find a strong pulse, her blood pressure was extremely low, and required oxygen to breathe,” Springs said on X, according to WBAL. That was when Andrews got up and asked, “Could it be her blood sugar? I have a diabetic testing kit.”

Andrews reportedly lives with Type 1 diabetes, according to the news outlet.

“In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes, are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the place. Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed,” Andrews said in a statement that the Ravens posted on their X.

© 2024 Cox Media Group