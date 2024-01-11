Rare gold coin stolen after sold at auction, is replaced with dime

A rare 19th-century gold coin worth several thousand dollars was stolen and replaced with a dime after it sold at a Pennsylvania auction, authorities said.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the theft of an 1851-O Liberty Head Quarter Eagle occurred between Dec. 13 and Dec. 27, WHP-TV reported.

The 1851 quarter eagle, which had a face value of $2.50 and was struck at the New Orleans mint, was sold in an online auction lot at Kleinfelter’s Auction Inc. in Myerstown on Dec. 13.

According to state police, the coin, worth approximately $4,200, was replaced by a dime sometime before the auction item was shipped to the winner, WHP reported. The winner of the auction reported the switch, according to the television station.

The auction listing noted that the coin sold for $4,956, which included an 18% buyer’s premium.

There were approximately 148,000 1851-O coins minted in New Orleans, according to CoinValues.com. It coin features a Liberty head on the front with an Eagle holding arrows and olive branches on the back, WHTM reported.

According to the Professional Coin Grading Service website, the coin is among the more common quarter eagles minted in New Orleans. However, it is scarce in higher grades and is rare in uncirculated condition. There is only one gem mint specimen, according to the numismatic website.

According to CoinValues.com, the quarter eagle was designed by Christian Gobrecht, who served as the U.S. Mint’s chief engraver.

