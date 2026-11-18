The rapper, shown performing in Atlanta last December, was indicted in Fulton County on drug and weapon charges.

ATLANTA — Rapper Rod Wave has been indicted on felony drug and weapons possession charges in Georgia, a year after he was arrested during an Atlanta traffic stop.

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An indictment was returned on Oct. 30 and unsealed this month, Rolling Stone reported. According to Fulton County online booking records, Wave, 28, whose real name is Rodarius Green, was arrested on Nov. 7, 2025.

He was charged with reckless driving, possession of a schedule II substance, possession of a schedule V substance and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, according to online booking records.

According to the indictment, the Florida-born rapper unlawfully possessed Oxycodone and had a gun “within arm’s reach” when he was pulled over for reckless driving. The indictment alleges that Wave was driving at least 15 miles over the posted speed limit and disregarded a “traffic control device” in a “highly residential area” of Atlanta along Defoor Avenue.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the indictment.

An attorney for Wave did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Rolling Stone reported.

Rap star Rod Wave has been indicted on felony drug and weapons possession charges in Georgia. https://t.co/u9h2tzgAXi — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 18, 2026

Wave first rose to prominence after releasing “Heart on Ice” on TikTok, WSB-TV reported. The song cracked Billboard’s Hot 100 and peaked at No. 25 in April 2020, remaining on the charts for 27 weeks.

According to Billboard, Wave has placed 107 songs in the Hot 100, with 2021’s “Tombstone” his highest-charting song at No. 11.

Wave also released “Sinners,” which was the lead single on the soundtrack for the 2025 film of the same name starring Michael B. Jordan, WSB-TV reported.

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