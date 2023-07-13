Prime energy drink recalled in Canada

Energy drinks FILE PHOTO: PRIME energy drinks are displayed for sale on shelves at a Walmart Supercenter. Canadian officials have issued a recall for the drink due to its caffeine levels. (BRANDON BELL/Getty Images)

Canadian officials have announced the recall of a popular energy drink because it apparently has too much caffeine.

Health Canada announced this week that it was issuing the recall for Prime Energy because each can contains 200 milligrams of caffeine, 20 milligrams higher than the acceptable limit of 180 milligrams per serving, The Associated Press reported. The government has said it should not be sold.

It is different from Prime Hydration, which is the bottled, non-caffeinated version of the drink.

Energy drinks are considered supplemented food in Canada and are regulated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Schools in the United Kingdom and Australia had already banned the drinks after doctors said that the caffeine amounts could harm children’s health, causing heart problems, anxiety and digestive issues.

BBC News reported that Prime Energy has not launched officially in Canada, but officials are aware that some stores may have sold it without approval.

The move came after U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer called for the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the energy drinks. The drinks are said to contain as much caffeine as six Cokes or almost two Red Bulls, the AP reported.

The FDA is reviewing Schumer’s request.

Prime told the AP and BBC News that the energy drinks have a label that says “not recommended for children under 18″ and that it has about the same caffeine as its competitors.

Logan Paul and KSI, both social media influencers, launched Prime Hydration in 2022. The company started selling the energy version earlier this year, BBC News reported.

