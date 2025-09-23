Powerball winner comes forward to claim their half of $1.78B jackpot

FILE PHOTO: The first winner has come forward.

The first of two winners who were lucky enough to win the Sept. 6 Powerball jackpot has come forward.

But we still won’t know who it is. Missouri is one of a handful of states that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous, KSDK reported.

The Missouri winner had one of two tickets that matched all of the numbers that night.

Here’s what we do know about the person.

The ticket was bought at a QuikTrip location in north St. Louis County, KTVI reported.

The winner is a man who matched the numbers 11, 23, 44, 61 and 62, as well as the Powerball 17.

It was the largest prize won in the history of the Missouri Lottery.

And while we don’t know the person’s name, he said he’s taking time off to enjoy his winnings, KTVI said.

“I’m going to just do me for a year,” he said, according to KSDK.

He is going to spend more time with his wife, adding, “She’s going to drag me out of town now.”

Still, despite winning hundreds of millions of dollars he said he was still doing the laundry the night before he claimed his prize at the state lottery headquarters in Jefferson City.

The man decided to take the lump sum which was $410.3 million instead of the annuity of $893.5 million over 30 years.

As for the store that sold the ticket, it earned a $50,000 bonus.

The other winning ticket was sold in Fredericksburg, Texas.

