Powerball: Three $1 million Powerball ticket, but the jackpot will rise to $590M

Feel lucky? It takes a lot of it to win Powerball. The Powerball jackpot is $590 million this Saturday. The odds of winning are 292 million to 1. (CHUYN/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Players in Florida, Ohio and New York matched all five numbers in the last Powerball drawing and each won $1M But none of them matched the Powerball, so the jackpot continues to grow and will be at least $590 million for Saturday’s drawing, WNEW reported.

Nobody has hit the big jackpot since April 19 when a $292 million ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball.

Jackpot winners have the choice to collect the full amount over 29 years or take the smaller cash option. Last Wednesday’s option was about $280 million of the $546 million grand prize, according to WNEW.

The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million, WNEW said. The odds of getting hit by lightning are only 15,300, which doesn’t seem fair.

Saturday’s estimated jackpot of $590 million would be about $308.4 million in cash if you chose the one-time lump sum payout, according to Powerball.com.

Powerball.com has loads of information that might help you cut those 292.2 million odds -- if you know what to do with it. You can also watch the drawings live.