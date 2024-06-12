Powerball: Michigan Lottery announces $842M jackpot winner

Powerball.

Powerball: File photo. The winners of an $842 million jackpot claimed their prize -- the sixth-largest in Powerball history. (Getty Images )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Breakfast Club will be feasting after the $842 million payday from a New Year’s Day Powerball drawing.

Read more trending news

A representative for the three-member group in Michigan came forward on Tuesday to claim the sixth-largest jackpot in the promotion’s history.

According to a news release from the Michigan Lottery, “The Breakfast Club” members matched all six numbers drawn on Jan. 1, 2024 -- 12-21-42-44-49, and a Powerball of 1. The winning ticket was purchased at the Food Castle of Grand Blanc, in the city of Grand Blanc.

The members of the club, whose names have not been released, decided to collect their prize in a lump sum of $425 million, lottery officials said. After factoring in required federal income tax withholdings of 24% ($102 million) and 4.25% state tax (approximately $18 million), the group will split $305 million.

Attorney Mark K. Harder, who is representing the winners, said the group typically buys Powerball tickets when the jackpot rises into the hundreds of millions.

“As you can imagine, the club members have felt so many emotions since realizing their ticket was ‘the one.’ They’ve been elated and overwhelmed, thrilled, and nervous,” Harder said in a statement. “They’ve gone from shock and sleepless nights to giving careful thought as to how this once-in-a-lifetime event will transform their lives.”

For selling the winning ticket, Food Castle of Grand Blanc received a $50,000 bonus commission, lottery officials said.

Mega Millions: Winner of $552 million jackpot claims prize

“Selling the winning Powerball ticket has been great for our business,” said Food Castle of Grand Blanc Owner, Bill Nannoshi. “We are going to donate every penny of the $50,000 to our employees and community.”

It was the highest Powerball jackpot won in Michigan. The highest jackpot in state history was a Mega Millions ticket worth $1.050 billion for the Jan. 22, 2021, drawing.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • 1. $2.04 billion -- Nov. 7, 2022; California.
  • 2. $1.765 billion -- Oct. 11, 2023; California.
  • 3. $1.586 billion -- Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  • 4. $1.326 billion -- April 6, 2024, Oregon
  • 5. $1.08 billion -- July 19, 2023; California.
  • 6. $842 million -- Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.
  • 7. $768.4 million -- Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  • 8. $758.7 million -- Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  • 9. $754.6 million -- Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.
  • 10. $731.1 million -- Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
Image 1 of 13
Top Powerball jackpots title card

Top Powerball Jackpots (iStock)

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!