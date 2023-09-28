Powerball: Still no winner; jackpot jumps to $925M

Powerball: File photo. The Powerball jackpot was at $850 million heading into Wednesday night's drawing. (Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Powerball jackpot moved ever closer to $1 billion, as there were no grand prize winners in Wednesday’s drawing. The jackpot, the fourth-largest in Powerball’s history, rose to $925 million.

The numbers drawn Monday were 1-7-46-47-63 and the Powerball was 7. The multiplier was 3X.

Jackpot climbs to $925 million

Update 11:59 p.m. EDT Sept. 27: For the 30th consecutive drawing, no one won the Powerball jackpot. Saturday’s drawing will be for an estimated $925 million.

If someone wins the big prize on Saturday, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year; or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $432.4 million before taxes.

While no one took the big prize, solo tickets in California, Kansas, Maryland matched five numbers, giving the recipients a $1 million prize.

How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?

The next drawing will be held on Saturday night.

Original report: In July, a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California. That was the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the promotion’s history, lottery officials said.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).
  • $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).
  • $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).
  • $850 million – Sept. 27, 2023 drawing.
  • $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).
  • $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).
  • $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).
  • $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).
  • $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).
  • $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

2023 Powerball jackpots won

  • Feb. 6 — $754.6 million — Washington
  • March 4 — $162.6 million — Virginia
  • April 19 — $252.6 million — Ohio
  • July 19 — $1.08 billion — California
