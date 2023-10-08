Powerball: Here are the numbers for Saturday’s $1.4 billion drawing

Saturday's drawing was the 34th since the last Powerball winner.

Powerball: Saturday's jackpot is the third-largest in the game's history. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Anticipation ran high as numbers were drawn Saturday night for the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot, the third-largest in the promotion’s history.

The numbers selected were 47-54-57-60-65 and the red Powerball was 19. The multiplier was 3X.

If someone wins the big prize on Saturday, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $614 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

“This has become another top-charting jackpot in the Powerball game, and we’ve had several factors align at the right time to be able to support back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots in a matter of months,” Drew Svitko, the Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a statement. “While dreaming about winning a billion-dollar Powerball jackpot is exciting, please remember to play responsibly and sign your ticket.”

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).
  • $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).
  • $1.4 billion (estimated) – Oct. 7, 2023 drawing.
  • $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).
  • $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).
  • $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).
  • $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).
  • $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).
  • $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).
  • $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

2023 Powerball jackpots won

  • Feb. 6 — $754.6 million — Washington
  • March 4 — $162.6 million — Virginia
  • April 19 — $252.6 million — Ohio
  • July 19 — $1.08 billion — California
