Police seek suspect in drive-by shooting that killed 2 men

Suspect sought: Police in Plaquemine, Louisiana, are looking for a man accused of killing two people in a drive-by shooting. (Jason Doly/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PLAQUEMINE, La. — Two men were killed in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in southeastern Louisiana, authorities said.

According to Plaquemine police Chief Stephen Engolio, arrest warrants were issued for Markeithan Jamal McGinnis, 22, on two counts of first-degree murder, The Advocate reported.

McGinnis is accused of fatally shooting Justin Young and Marcus Williams, both of Plaquemine, according to the newspaper.

According to Engolio, a car pulled up beside another vehicle with four occupants, WAFB-TV reported. Multiple rounds were fired, and Young and Williams, who were sitting in the front seat of the vehicle, were struck by gunfire, according to the television station.

The other two occupants in the back seat of the vehicle were unharmed, WAFB reported.

An investigation is ongoing. McGinnis is still at large, police said.

