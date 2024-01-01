Police: Pastor tried to push head of wife’s co-worker at McDonald’s into deep fryer

Pastor accused: A pastor is accused of trying to push the head of a McDonald's employee into a deep fryer. (Ivandan/iStock )

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina pastor is accused of attempting to push the head of his wife’s co-worker into a McDonald’s deep fryer after the employee allegedly “disrespected” his spouse, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Dwayen Waden, 57, of High Point, was arrested and charged with assault and battery, CBS News reported.

The pastor’s wife, who was a manager-in-training at a McDonald’s in High Point, allegedly told her husband that employees were disrespecting her, according to the news organization.

Police said that Waden came to the fast-food restaurant and walked around the counter, Fox News reported. He allegedly placed his hands around the victim’s neck and then attempted to push the person’s head toward one of the restaurant’s deep fryers, according to the news outlet.

According to a police report, Waden also allegedly punched the victim several times in the face until other employees were able to pull him away.

The report stated that the victim “suffered a large contusion to the forehead and right eye, along with scratches on his neck,” CBS News reported.

Police watched surveillance footage of the incident before arresting Waden, according to Fox News.

The McDonald’s local franchise confirmed to CBS News that the pastor’s wife was no longer with the organization.

“The safety and security of our employees and customers is our top priority,” a spokesperson confirmed to the news organization.

Waden posted bail of $1,000, online records show. He is expected to appear in court on Jan. 22.