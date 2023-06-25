Police: 2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at a Ohio grocery store

Suspected murder-suicide: Two people are dead after a shooting Sunday morning at a grocery store in North Olmsted, Ohio, police say. (Branson Sparks/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Two people are dead after a shooting Sunday morning at a grocery store in North Olmsted, Ohio, police say.

In a news release, the North Olmsted Police Department confirmed that just after 9:30 a.m., officers were called about shots fired at a Giant Eagle grocery store at 27264 Lorain Road.

Preliminary investigation shows that a man shot a woman and both are deceased, police say.

Police say it is unclear how the two people knew each other.

North Olmsted Police Chief Bob Wagner said the shooting is being investigated as a murder-suicide, WOIO reported.

“Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to those involved,” police said on Facebook.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released due to next of kin notifications.