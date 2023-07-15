Police: 1 officer killed, 2 others injured in shooting in North Dakota; suspect also died

Police: 1 officer killed, 2 others injured in shooting in North Dakota; suspec also died Police say an officer and suspect have both died following a shooting Friday in Fargo, North Dakota. (Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

FARGO, N.D. — Police say an officer and suspect have both died following a shooting Friday in Fargo, North Dakota.

The shooting happened in a busy street area in Fargo around 3 p.m. Friday, according to The Associated Press.

In a news release, Fargo Police Department confirmed early Saturday morning that an officer has died from their injuries. Two other officers are in critical condition. Two civilians have serious injuries.

Police say the suspect has also died.

Witnesses told KVLY that the shooting happened after a traffic collision on 25th Street South by 9th Avenue South. Police have not yet released any details about what happened leading up to the shooting.

Witnesses say that they heard about 40 gunshots, according to the news outlet.

The identifications of the officers and the suspect have not yet been released pending next-of-kin notifications, according to the AP.

“We sincerely are asking for your patience and our community’s patience and understanding as the Fargo Police Department works through this incident,” Fargo’s Chief Communications Officer Gregg Schildberger said Friday night, according to the AP.

A press conference is expected around 3:30 p.m. CDT (4:30 p.m. EST) Saturday with additional information, police say.