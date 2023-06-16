Pokémon cards help investigators identify, charge man with using explosives Officials say Pokémon cards and other evidence linked a man to explosions in Aberdeen, Maryland on Tuesday. (Maryland State Fire Marshal/Maryland State Fire Marshal)

ABERDEEN, Md. — Officials say Pokémon cards and other evidence linked a man to explosions in Aberdeen, Maryland on Tuesday.

In a news release, Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said that Jeremiah E. Burnette, 34, was arrested after Aberdeen Police Department got a call about an explosion early Tuesday morning.

The officers were called out to South Rogers and James Street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to WBAL. Residents in the area had been reporting explosions for about a month.

In the area, officers found a crater near a wood line littered with Pokémon cards, the marshal’s office said. An officer arrested Burnette a few days before with a stack of Pokémon cards on him. On the same day, a citizen called the Aberdeen Police Department to report an argument with him. Burnette ended the argument by saying “Boom,” according to authorities. The citizen said they found a Pokémon card days later on his front steps.

Deputy State Fire Marshals, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents, and bomb technicians responded to the scene, officials say, according to WBAL Aberdeen police officers found multiple Pokémon cards as well as wrappers and evidence that connected Burnette to the explosion.

A search warrant was conducted and Burnette was arrested, the news outlet reported. There, investigators found multiple packages of Pokémon cards.

Burnette reportedly admitted to investigators that he detonated the explosives, the marshal’s office said. He apparently gave no specific reason for detonating the explosives.

The marshal’s office said Burnette has been charged with two counts of possession of a destructive device and two cunts of using a destructive device. He was released after posting a $10,000 personal unsecured bond.