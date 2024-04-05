Plane parachutes to ground, lands in backyard

Plane crash A plane's parachute deployed on Thursday, bringing the aircraft to the ground. (Hills. County Fire Rescue/Facebook)

BRANDON, Fla. — A parachute had to be deployed when a plane encountered an issue, but it wasn’t the passengers on board the aircraft, but rather the aircraft itself that had the chute open.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon in Hillsborough County, Florida, and was caught on camera, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The video shows the chute slowing the plane down and the aircraft spiraling.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the plane landed upside down, WTSP reported. It ended up in a yard near a vacant home in Brandon, Florida, WTVT reported. The tree snagged the chute, which may have prevented the plane from hitting power lines, fire officials told the news station.

#YourHCFR responded to a plane crash near the intersection of Parsons Avenue and Empire Drive this afternoon. Multiple... Posted by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Florida on Thursday, April 4, 2024

Two people from the plane, which was a single-engine Evektor Harmony two-seater, were outside of the aircraft when first responders arrived at the scene, but were taken to an area hospital in stable condition, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

FlightAware showed that the plane left Tampa Executive Airport at 3:15 p.m. and crashed about five minutes after takeoff, going for about seven miles. The flight-tracking website said the plane was owned by Skyhawk Leasing LLC.

There is no indication of what caused the plane to crash, WTVT reported. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

