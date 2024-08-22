Perfect pairing: Angel Reese inks deal with Hershey’s Reese’s

Angel Reese PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 20: Angel Reese #5 of Team WNBA\ reacts after scoring during the first quarter of the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center on July 20, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Angel Reese’s fans are called “Reese’s Pieces” and now she has a new collaboration with the chocolatier behind the candy that shares the same name.

The WNBA star has signed a deal with The Hershey Company to be a brand ambassador for Reese’s and with it, comes a line of Reese‘s-themed, limited edition apparel.

To the Reese’s Pieces, y’all made this happen! Shop our limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on https://t.co/AwOamxss3O NOW! Stay tuned for 2 more drops to come. WE LOVE YOU ALL!!! @reeses 🍫🧩 #REESESPIECES #officialpartnership pic.twitter.com/HuLAg7EXpZ — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 21, 2024

The first items have already been released with Reese saying a second drop of products is coming next week.

Boardroom reported that a future release will add a jersey to the products.

The Hershey’s collaboration is one of almost two dozen partnerships that Reese has signed since she started playing at LSU, the publication said.

Reese also warmed up with a pair of custom shoes decorated with images of peanut butter cups and Reese’s Pieces in June, according to Bleacher Report.

Reese was the No. 7 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft and averaged 13.6 points and 12.3 rebounds in her 27 starts.

