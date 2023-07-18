‘Pawsome’: Ohio firefighters rescue dog trapped on riverbank in freezing weather

Rescued: Members of the Canton City Fire Department waded out into a river to rescue a dog trapped on a riverbank. (Canton City Fire Department)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CANTON, Ohio — Firefighters in Ohio turned a ruff situation into doggone joy last week when they saved a pup trapped on a riverbank.

>> Read more trending news

A lighthearted Facebook post by the Canton City Fire Department on Tuesday was laced with dog puns as the agency recounted Friday evening’s rescue of Jax. Firefighters prevented the dog from becoming “a pup-sicle” in freezing weather.

“With ambient temperatures of 25 degrees Fahrenheit and falling, Chief 1 knew his only paw-sible option was to dispatch our water rescue team,” the fire department wrote.

The rescue took place at about 6 p.m. EST, The Canton Repository reported. The exact location of the dog-saving effort was unclear from the social media post, according to the newspaper.

No firefighters were injured and the dog is safe, the Repository reported. The animal had been microchipped and was reunited with its owner.

People responding to the Facebook post were enamored with the firefighters’ groan-worthy puns.

‘This boy is a fighter’: Dog recovering after being shot 8 times in Texas

“Someone from the repository needs to recruit whoever wrote this bc I will never read another news article if it doesn’t have at least this many puns,” Jennifer Downin wrote in her response.

Another reader simply responded with “Pawsome!!” according to the Repository.

Reader Rita Mae Ackerman posted that firefighters did a “Pawsome job.”

“I’d say a dad wrote this,” Brian Jones posted.

Since the fire department opened the pun-ishing dialogue, it is only fitting to let the agency have the last word.

“Shortly after contacting his owner, Jax was reunited with his family!” the fire department wrote. “We hope that he is happy to be home and does not get the itch to flea again anytime soon!”

Latest headlines:

©2022 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!