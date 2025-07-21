Pat Tillman’s brother, Richard Tillman, accused of driving car into post office

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The brother of fallen Army Ranger and NFL star Pat Tillman has been arrested, accused of deliberately driving a car into a post office.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the crash happened at the Almaden Valley Station Post Office in California, CNN reported.

Early this morning, #SJFD firefighters responded to a fire at the Post Office on the 6500 block of Crown Blvd in south SJ. Second alarm response with ~50 personnel on scene. Defensive operations. No injuries reported. Cause is under investigation.



TOC: 2:58am; Knockdown: 4:31am. pic.twitter.com/Cy7PBWMcsz — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 20, 2025

Post office officials believe it may have been intentional, but it is still under investigation, USA Today reported.

“We’re definitely investigating it as possibly an intentional act, so driving the vehicle into the building and then starting the fire can’t be ruled out as having been done on purpose,” U.S. Postal Inspector Matthew Norfleet said.

KNTV said that Richard Tillman live-streamed the crash on social media. No one was hurt, but the vehicle caught fire in the box lobby area of the facility, burning the building

Richard Tillman was arrested on suspicion of arson and held in the Santa Clara County Jail. He will be in court on Wednesday.

The post office was temporarily closed, with operations moved to another post office in the area. The front of the building and most likely some mail were damaged, NBC News reported.

The USPS Postal Inspector’s office is leading the investigation, USA Today reported.

Pat Tillman was a player for the Arizona Cardinals, but turned down a contract and joined the Army Rangers after the 9/11 attacks. He was killed by friendly fire in 2004 in Afghanistan, CNN reported.

