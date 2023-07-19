Passengers fall ill on Delta flight as plane sits in Las Vegas heat

Flight issues FILE PHOTO: Passengers on board a Delta flight this week got sick after being stuck on the plane with no air conditioning in temperatures that climbed over 100 degrees. (anouchka/Getty Images)

Passengers on Delta Flight 555 on Monday were scheduled to fly from Las Vegas to Atlanta, but having to wait on the plane in triple-digit temperatures and with no air conditioning made several of them sick and forced the aircraft back to the gate.

Several passengers got sick while waiting to take off from Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, KTNV reported.

Fox Business reported that it was 111 degrees in Vegas at the time. CNN and the National Weather Service said Monday’s high was 115.

The exact number of passengers who got sick was not released, nor was there an official confirmation of what illnesses they suffered.

CNN reported that at least one person was treated by first responders for “heat-related discomfort” and that the plane had experienced “uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin.”

NBC News reported that at least one crewmember was sickened and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Delta.

A field producer for Fox News was on the flight and shared that several passengers passed out because of the heat.

Producer Krista Garvin said the flight had been delayed but once they were able to board, they sat on the plane for “almost 3 hours” waiting to take off.

After several hours, passengers were able to get off the aircraft and back inside the terminal, KTNV reported.

Delta did not confirm how long the plane sat on the tarmac, CNN reported.

The airline did apologize for the conditions, saying in a statement: “Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International,” CNN reported.

The airline also gave a “compensatory gesture” but didn’t say what exactly it did, KLAS reported.

KTNV said the passengers were also eventually put on other flights.