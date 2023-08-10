O’Shae Sibley: Teen accused of killing dancer, indicted by grand jury on murder as hate crime

O’Shae Sibley NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 5: People create a makeshift memorial for O'Shae Sibley on August 5, 2023 in New York City. O'Shae Sibley was stabbed to death at a gas station in Brooklyn on July 29th after being seen dancing in the parking lot. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The teen who has been arrested in connection with the death of O’Shae Sibley, has been indicted by a grand jury in Brooklyn, New York.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez in a news conference Thursday afternoon announced that the 17-year-old who was arrested in connection to Sibley’s death last week has been indicted by a grand jury for second-degree murder as a hate crime, according to WCBS.

Sibley and his friends were dancing to music from Beyoncé while they were filling up their car at a gas station on July 29, according to the news outlet. That was when they got into an argument with a group of teenagers. NYPD said the group were using homophobic slurs and anti-Black statements towards Sibley and his friends.

The teen allegedly stabbed Sibley during the argument, WPIX reported. Sibley died from a stab wound to his chest.

“Many powerful people across this country have talked about this case and have been concerned that justice prevail,” said Gonzalez, according to WABC. “I’m assuring the community that we are taking this case very seriously, that we’re going to make sure that justice prevails.”

The teenager has not yet been identified, according to the news outlet.

The teenager is expected to be arraigned on Friday, according to WCBS.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said that the defendant faces a minimum of 20 years in jail with a maximum of 25 years to life.