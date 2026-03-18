Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor says ceremony security shoved her

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — A confrontation between Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor has made the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences “extremely upset” after the actress says she was pushed by a security guard.

A video showed Taylor calling a man, who is not seen on the clip, “rude” after he touched her. “He literally shoved me,” she told someone near her, The New York Times reported.

It is not known what led to the interaction.

But AMPAS, in a statement to the Times, said that it was a staffer from System Industry Specialists Inc., a company hired for the Oscars.

“We have made it clear to them that this behavior is not acceptable,” the AMPAS wrote in the statement.

The security company told the newspaper that a member of its team had a “brief interaction” with the “One Battle After Another” actress, calling it “incidental contact.”

“Our security personnel were working to manage a crowded area and ensure the safety of all guests,” the company said in a statement. "During that interaction, there was incidental contact, and we regret that the situation escalated.”

System Industry Specialists said that the incident did not meet their standard of professionalism.

“We have addressed the matter internally to help ensure situations like this do not happen again," the company said.

Taylor told TMZ, “Security was just doing a lot ... There’s always that one," adding, “I just don’t tolerate disrespect -- especially when it’s unwarranted and it’s unprovoked.”

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(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Anne Hathaway attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Zanna Roberts Rassi attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Barbie Ferreira attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Kieran Culkin attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Tania Fares attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Kelly Ripa attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Odessa A'zion attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Kumail Nanjiani attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Felicity Jones attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Manu Rios attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Adrien Brody attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Beca Michie attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Jessie Buckley attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Ryan Destiny attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Jesse Palmer attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Jack Fisk, Sissy Spacek, and Schuyler Fisk attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Heidi Klum attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Rei Ami attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Elizabeth Woodward attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Kristen Wiig attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Bruna Marquezine attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Kathy Bates attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) 98th Oscars red carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Rose Byrne attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

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